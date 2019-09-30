Debate over release of details of man behind complaint

NEW YORK • A US newspaper's publication of information on the man whose complaint led to an impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump has sparked controversy and debate.

After the release of a complaint accusing Mr Trump of having solicited "interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election", The New York Times reported that the whistle-blower is a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer once posted to the White House and an expert on European issues and the political situation in Ukraine.

Lawyers for the whistle-blower have deemed those revelations to be dangerous for their client, personally and professionally.

Calls to cancel subscriptions to the Times, circulated under the hashtag #CancelNYT, have proliferated on social media. Some have demanded the resignation of executive editor Dean Baquet.

Mr Baquet defended the decision, saying Mr Trump and some of his supporters had attacked the whistle-blower's credibility, and that the publication of the information was aimed at allowing readers to "make their own judgments about whether or not he is credible".

Professor Jon Marshall from Northwestern University's journalism school said: "The NYT was caught in a classical ethical dilemma that news organisations face, with two competing ethical standards to consider."

These are "to seek the truth and report it" and "to minimise harm, which includes protecting sources and not putting them in jeopardy".

Like others, he believes there are likely only a handful of people who would fit the description of the whistle-blower, and that identifying him "could put him in harm's way".

Describing the whistle-blower as an experienced CIA officer would have been enough to establish his credibility, said Prof Marshall.

Columbia University journalism professor Todd Gitlin said the decision to publish the details was justified. "He must have understood there was a certain risk. He must have taken precautions," said the professor.

Moreover, "he works for an organisation that is devoted to security", and if it failed to protect him, "heads would roll, even in the current political climate".

Unlike Edward Snowden or Chelsea Manning, who carried out unauthorised leaks of sensitive information, the whistle-blower complied with all the rules on filing complaints and worked in consultation with specialised lawyers, said Ms Kathleen McClellan, deputy director for the whistle-blower and source protection programme at non-governmental organisation ExposeFacts.

But whistle-blowers from the intelligence community are exposed to the risk of reprisal, she said. "In the US intelligence community, whistle-blowers have no meaningful protection from retaliation. If the president retaliates against the whistle-blower, the whistle-blower has no other remedy than to seek redress with the executive branch.

"I think the press should respect a whistle-blower's right to remain anonymous."

