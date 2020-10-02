Debate commission vows 'order' after Trump-Biden chaos

WASHINGTON • The next rounds of US presidential debates will be "more orderly", organisers have promised, as the moderator of President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden's toxic Cleveland showdown admitted it had gone "off the rails".

"Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement.

The commission said it would soon announce measures "to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates".

This followed a meltdown at the first of three 90-minute clashes between Mr Trump and his Democratic rival.

Mr Trump repeatedly talked over Mr Biden, who became exasperated and called him a "clown". At one point, Mr Biden told the President to "shut up."

The moderator, Fox News's highly experienced interviewer Chris Wallace, looked frequently lost as he pleaded with Mr Trump in particular to respect the rules agreed to in advance by both campaigns. Mr Wallace admitted that he was not prepared for the chaos. "I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did," he told The New York Times.

It had been widely expected that Mr Trump would bring a similar style to the one he employs at rallies and press conferences, where his outsize personality and tendency to insult critics are unlike that of any president in living memory.

But Mr Wallace said he did not expect such a ceaseless barrage of interruptions and refusal to stick to the agreed format of questions.

An estimated 73.1 million people in the United States watched the candidates go toe-to-toe on TV on Tuesday night, according to data firm Nielsen.

