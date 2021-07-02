Death toll from record heatwave surges in US, Canada

PORTLAND • A heatwave that smashed temperature records in western Canada and the north-west US has left a rising death toll in its wake as officials brace themselves for more sizzling weather and the threat of wildfires.

The worst of the heat had passed by Wednesday, but the US state of Oregon reported 63 deaths linked to the heatwave. Multnomah County, which includes Portland, has reported 45 deaths since last Friday, with the county medical examiner citing hyperthermia as a preliminary cause.

By comparison, all of Oregon had only 12 deaths from hyperthermia from 2017 to 2019. Across the state, hospitals reported a surge of hundreds of visits in recent days due to heat-related illness, said the Oregon Health Authority.

In the Canadian province of British Columbia, at least 486 sudden deaths were reported over five days, nearly three times the usual number in the province over the same duration, the British Columbia Coroners Service said on Wednesday.

"This was a true health crisis that has underscored how deadly an extreme heatwave can be," said Multnomah County health officer Jennifer Vines. "As our summers get warmer, I suspect we will face this kind of event again."

The heat dome, a weather phenomenon that traps heat and blocks other weather systems from moving in, weakened as it moved east, but was still intense enough to set records from Alberta to Manitoba, said Dr David Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"In some of these places, their temperature records are being annihilated," he said. "It really is spectacular, unprecedented for us."

It was unclear what triggered the dome, but climate change looks to be a contributor, given the heatwave's duration and extremes, Dr Phillips said.

In Ottawa on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused to remember the dead and expressed concern over the fire threat.

"We've been seeing more and more of this type of extreme weather event in the past years," he said. "So realistically, we know this heatwave won't be the last."

In Washington DC, US President Joe Biden said climate change was driving "a dangerous confluence of extreme heat and prolonged drought", warning that the United States was preparing for what could be a record number of forest fires this year.

Lytton, a town in central British Columbia, this week broke Canada's hottest temperature record three times - at 49.6 deg C. The previous high in Canada, which is known for brutally cold winters, was 45 deg C, set in Saskatchewan in 1937.

In the north-west US, temperatures in Washington and Oregon states soared well above 38 deg C at the weekend. Portland has set all-time highs for several days in a row, including 47 deg C on Sunday.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency due to an "imminent threat of wildfires", while the US National Weather Service in Portland issued a red-flag warning for parts of the state, saying winds could spread fire quickly.

The Portland Fire Department banned fireworks for the July 4 weekend, when Americans celebrate Independence Day.

In Canada, most of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan are at extreme risk of wildfires, according to Natural Resources Canada's fire weather map.

On the flip side, the Chilcotin region, roughly 600km north of Vancouver, was on flood warning due to an "unprecedented" amount of snow melting at "extraordinary" rates.

REUTERS