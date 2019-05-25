Death and destruction in tornado-hit Missouri

A resident taking photos of debris following a tornado in Jefferson City in the US state of Missouri. Officials said a "massive" twister on Wednesday caused widespread damage in the state capital but no fatalities. However, three deaths and several injuries were recorded in and around Golden City, some 48km north-east of Joplin, which was hit by another tornado, the Missouri Department of Public Safety said on Twitter. The casualties brought the week's weather-related death toll to at least seven, as forecasters said the rain and threat of damaging winds were not expected to let up. Missouri Governor Mike Parson said at least 20 people were treated at hospitals but that most had been released. "Many, many buildings have significant damage, and there's a lot of them that just have small damage as well, so it's just very widespread," Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin told CNN.