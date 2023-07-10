Data of 11m US hospital patients exposed in HCA Healthcare theft

Personal data of about 11 million patients of HCA Healthcare was exposed in an online forum, the company said on Monday.

The largest US hospital operator discovered a list with names, e-mail addresses and phone numbers, birth dates and information about their appointments. It did not include clinical records, payment details, passwords or Social Security numbers.

Data breaches at healthcare companies are often considered among the most serious as they may contain some of a person’s most private, intimate information.

In this case, however, the breach appeared to have been a “theft from an external storage location” that was used only to automate e-mail messages, HCA said.

The company said it reported the incident to law enforcement and that hospital operations were not affected.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company is still investigating and said it could not confirm how many people were affected, but it believes the list contains 27 million rows of data on about 11 million patients. HCA said it did not expect a material impact on its business.

Healthcare companies face growing cybersecurity risks, with the accumulation of sensitive personal data and threats of ransomware that seize critical networks and upend systems crucial to care delivery. BLOOMBERG