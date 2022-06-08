Cutting China tariffs won't address inflation fight: US trade official

WASHINGTON • United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said that fighting inflation is a more complicated issue than can be addressed with a "singular focus" on China tariffs, and that it was important to bring a "thoughtful, deliberate, strategic" approach to the US-China trade relationship.

Ms Tai, in remarks to the Washington International Trade Association on Monday, said inflation was "scary" and hurting Americans' pocketbooks but was a complicated issue with many causes.

"The economy is large and there are a lot of pressure points and levers in that economy," she said, adding: "If we are going to take on an issue like inflation, and given the seriousness that it requires, then our approach to tools for mitigating and addressing that inflation need to respect that it is a more complicated issue than just tariffs."

Ms Tai's remarks indicate that a debate within the Biden administration is continuing over whether to cut some Section 301 duties on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports of up to 25 per cent imposed by former president Donald Trump.

She also said it was important for the Biden administration "to bring a thoughtful, strategic deliberate approach to how we manage this relationship (with Beijing) overall".

Meanwhile, Ms Tai said that Washington is working towards a formal gathering of members of the administration's new economic initiative in Asia by the summer.

"Over the course of the next couple of weeks, what we will be doing is doing deeper dives, answering questions, putting out more details to our vision," Ms Tai said.

"A very, very important part of this listening to our partners. I am hopeful that by the summer, we will have a more formalised convening" of countries participating in the US' Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

The Biden administration unveiled the IPEF - designed to counter China's influence in the region - in May.

So far, 14 countries have signed up to join the US in an effort to advance resilience, fairness and competitiveness, but the initiative does not include any tariff reductions.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG