Curfew at Miami Beach to control throngs of revellers

MIAMI BEACH • Throngs of revellers flocking to Miami Beach, Florida for spring break have become so uncontrollable that the authorities imposed a curfew on Saturday that they hoped would spoil the party.

For the ensuing 72 hours, visitors are required to leave streets and restaurants are to close their doors at 8pm local time in the main tourist areas of South Beach, the centre of the city's party scene, the authorities announced.

In addition, the three bridges that connect the island with mainland Miami will be closed to traffic from 10pm. Only residents, workers and hotel guests will have access.

"This is all about the public safety, folks," said acting city manager Raul Aguila.

Referring to photos of huge crowds gathering on the main Ocean Drive strip, he added: "It looked like a rock concert. You couldn't see pavement and you couldn't see grass."

The move followed weeks of wild partying in Miami Beach, which is no stranger to uncontrollable spring break crowds.

But this year, the volume is clearly higher than in previous years, said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

"I think it is in part due to the fact that there are very few places open elsewhere in the country, or they're too cold," he said.

Over the last several days, viral videos have emerged showing fights in restaurants which caused serious damage in addition to prompting diners to flee without paying expensive bills, according to local media reports.

Miami Beach police chief Richard Clements said he is concerned the situation will become unmanageable.

He added: "We can't continue to be fortunate. We have to do some things that are going to mitigate those circumstances."

