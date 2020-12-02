Covid-19 pandemic fills ranks of extreme poverty worldwide

NEW YORK • The coronavirus pandemic is pushing the number of people worldwide who need humanitarian assistance to survive to new highs, the United Nations said yesterday, dramatically increasing the ranks of extreme poverty in just one year.

One in 33 people will need aid to meet basic needs like food, water and sanitation in 2021, a rise of 40 per cent from this year, said the UN's Global Humanitarian Overview 2021. That is 235 million people worldwide, with concentrations in Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia, it said.

"The crisis is far from over," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement. "Humanitarian aid budgets face dire shortfalls as the impact of the global pandemic continues to worsen."

The report said countries gave a record US$17 billion (S$22.8 billion) this year for collective humanitarian response, reaching 70 per cent of the people targeted for aid, a rise of 6 per cent compared with last year. But the UN warned that it has raised less than half of the US$35 billion needed to stave off widespread famine, fight poverty and keep children in school and called on the world's wealthy countries for financial contributions.

"The rich world can now see the light at the end of the tunnel," said UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock in a statement. "The same is not true in the poorest countries."

Countries around the world had made steady advances since the 1990s in reducing extreme poverty - defined by the World Bank, a multilateral development lender, as living on US$1.90 a day or less. The UN's calculations show one in 33 people needing assistance compared with one in 45 people this year, already the highest figure in decades, it said.

School closures have affected nine out of 10 students worldwide, with almost 24 million children at risk of not returning to school this year, the UN said.

And as the pandemic impedes on food systems, hunger is on the rise, and the UN projected that by the end of the year, as many as 270 million people will lack reliable access to food. The cost of meeting food aid needs this year was US$9 billion, up from US$5 billion in 2015, the report said.

The coronavirus has already infected 62.6 million people and killed 1.46 million people worldwide, according to a Reuters tally.

REUTERS