Covid-19 fast becoming a disease of the young in US

NEW YORK • Covid-19 is increasingly a disease of the young, with the message to stay home for the sake of older loved ones wearing off as the pandemic lingers.

The dropping age of the infected is becoming one of the most pressing problems for local officials in the US, who continued on Wednesday to set curfews and close places where the young gather.

US health experts say the young are more likely to be active and asymptomatic, providing a vast redoubt for the coronavirus that has killed almost 130,000 Americans.

In Arizona, half of all positive cases are people from the ages of 20 to 44, according to state data. The median age in Florida is 37, down from 65 in March. In Texas' Hays County, people in their 20s make up 50 per cent of those afflicted.

At the start of the pandemic, young people were told to stay at home as an act of selflessness: Do it for dad. For grandma. For your neighbour.

Then states started reopening and, almost instantly, photos began circulating of packed clubs and crowded restaurants. There were also massive street protests against police brutality and racial injustice. Case counts soared to record levels.

Packed clubs and high-school parties are obvious dangers. But many cooped-up people in their late teens and 20s have also engaged in what they thought were lower-risk activities only to be unpleasantly surprised.

Over roughly two weeks last month, 614 people in Dane County, Wisconsin, tested positive, almost half of them from the ages of 18 to 25. Of those cases, 132 people traced their infection to bars.

In Houston, where hospitals have been strained by the influx of patients, many young people are in intensive care, Dr David Persse, the city's director of emergency medical services, said during a media briefing on Monday. "They are extremely ill," he said. "If they're thinking, 'I'll get sick and then I'll get over it', recognise that 15 per cent of the people in ICUs now are in their 20s and 30s."

One way public health officials can help prevent the type of lockdown burnout that may have led young people to flock to bars and parties is by emphasising risk reduction, said Dr Catherine Troisi, an epidemiologist at the UTHealth School of Public Health in Houston.

"As we know with sex education, abstinence doesn't work that well," she said.

"It's really about risk reduction, not holing yourself up in your bedroom for weeks."

BLOOMBERG