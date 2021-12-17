Unvaccinated face winter of severe Covid-19 illness and death, says Biden

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Joe Biden has warned that unvaccinated Americans face "a winter of severe illness and death" as he urged initial doses and booster shots amid a surge of coronavirus cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

"It's past time" to get shots, the President said on Thursday (Dec 17) following a briefing with his Covid-19 team at the White House.

"We're going to protect our economic recovery if we do this. We're going to keep our school and businesses open if we do this."

Infections have surged by 40 per cent over the past two weeks across the country, and deaths have increased by more than a third during that same period, with more than 1,300 Americans dying of Covid-19 daily.

Some universities have already announced a move to online classes as case numbers have surged, while professional sports leagues and Broadway theatres have cancelled games and performances.

Mr Biden maintained that the new, more contagious Omicron variant had been slowed because of steps implemented by his administration.

The United States instituted a travel ban on countries in southern Africa and has spent recent weeks encouraging Americans to get shots.

About 57 million Americans have received a booster shot on top of a regular vaccination, which provides the best protection from severe illness from Omicron.

"But it's here now and it's spreading and it's going to increase," Mr Biden said, adding that the virus would start to spread "much more rapidly".

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that Omicron already makes up 3 per cent of cases nationally, and an estimated 13 per cent of cases in New York and New Jersey.

Its doubling time is about two days, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said.

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a Biden medical adviser, said on Thursday that he expects Omicron to become dominant over other variants, namely Delta, within a few weeks.

CDC officials on Thursday warned that the Omicron variant could overwhelm hospital systems and that the US could see an estimated 1.3 million cases by Christmas Day.