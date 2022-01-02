Inoculate 70% of world by July, urges WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said one of his New Year's resolution is to boost the campaign to vaccinate 70 per cent of people in all countries by July to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WHO reflected on last year's fight against Covid-19 and hoped that the world would see an end to the acute stage of the pandemic this year.

China ended its final week of 2021 with its biggest tally of local coronavirus cases for any seven-day period since nearly two years ago. Britain signalled opposition to further restrictions in response to the Omicron variant, and pledged to make more tests available.