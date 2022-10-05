Country music trailblazer Loretta Lynn dies at age 90

NEW YORK - Loretta Lynn, America's groundbreaking country titan whose frank lyricism delving into women's experiences with sex, infidelity and pregnancy touched the nerve of a nation, died on Tuesday. She was 90 years old.

A family statement said the beloved songwriter died of natural causes at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning... in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the statement said.

In the male-dominated world of country music in the 1960s and 70s, Lynn built a reputation as a hillbilly feminist who was bold enough and talented enough to write her own songs.

In Rated X, she sang about the inequities of man-woman relationships. She also sang about philandering husbands - a subject she knew about personally. Lynn told an interviewer that 14 of her songs had been banned by radio stations.

"I wasn't the first woman in country music," she told Esquire magazine in 2007. "I was just the first one to stand up there and say what I thought, what life was about. The rest were afraid to."

Lynn, whose sister Crystal Gayle also became a country star, was the first woman to win the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year honour in 1972.

She was voted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988 and won 12 Academy of Country Music Awards. She also won several Grammy awards.

AFP, REUTERS