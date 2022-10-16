Could tutoring be the best tool for fighting learning loss in US students?

NEW YORK – While scrolling through Instagram, Ms Joi Mitchell saw an advertisement for Saga Education, a non-profit organisation that provides high-impact tutoring in schools, and clicked on it.

“I was running away from teaching because my whole family are teachers,” she said. “But I always wanted to work with kids.”

She signed on and started tutoring students at two Washington public high schools in 2021.

At first, it was heavy lifting. With one student especially, she said, it felt “like I was falling on a brick wall – he was always trying to ditch Saga”.

So she spoke to him one on one, explaining how tutoring could help him. He began showing up and making progress.

“The most fulfilling part of tutoring is that ‘aha’ moment when students finally believe in themselves too,” said Ms Mitchell.

The most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress scores – often called the nation’s report card – came out on Sept 1 and the results were not just a wake-up call, but also a fire alarm.

The test, taken by nine-year-olds nationwide, showed mathematics scores plunging by seven points from pre-pandemic levels, and reading scores by five, erasing roughly two decades of academic progress.

As schools confront this massive learning loss, in-school tutoring may be one of the most effective tools they have to get students back on track, many experts said. The federal government is confident enough about the evidence behind tutoring that it is investing heavily in such programmes.

While tutoring during Covid-19 conjures reports of teachers hired away to lead private pandemic pods, or families with means paying generously for tutoring outside school, the kind of tutoring Ms Mitchell did – high-dosage, in-school learning in small groups – is one of the most powerful interventions the public education system has, with a large body of research showing benefits such as higher graduation rates, reduced absenteeism and the ability to close half a year’s gap in learning.

Research from The University of Chicago on Saga Education’s model shows an even greater potential impact: the ability to close a gap of up to 2½ years of maths in a single school year.

In April, the US Education Department announced more than US$220 million (S$310 million) of funding – US$160 million in federal grants from the American Rescue Plan, along with additional funding from philanthropic sources – to help districts build evidence-based tutoring and enrichment programmes to assist with academic recovery.

This is in addition to the US$122 billion in rescue plan funding, passed in March 2021, which was allocated for school support over three years.