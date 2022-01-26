Could more LNG supplies get to Europe in the event of a crisis?

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States, the world's top natural gas producer, is in talks with major energy-producing countries and companies over a potential diversion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine, senior Biden administration officials said on Tuesday (Jan 25).

There is not enough LNG to substitute for a large disruption in supply from Russia, the primary exporter to Europe via pipeline.

Here is a brief explainer on the matter.

Is it possible to find more supply?

It would be difficult because the world's largest LNG exporters are already producing as much as they can of the gas that is super-cooled into a liquid form for transportation. Such an effort would have to involve rerouting vessels already on the water or ready for departure.

Several companies contacted by Reuters did not comment or did not respond to requests for comment on potential talks.

In the past, when prices in one part of the world surged, LNG buyers have rerouted any cargoes that they could, as they did in December when LNG benchmarks rose dramatically in Europe and Asia.

However, buyers typically only have discretion to reroute a small number of cargoes as most are to supply gas to power plants and industry on long-term contracts.

A White House official said the Biden administration is trying to identify additional volumes of non-Russian natural gas from various areas of the world.

Russia exports roughly 23.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas, of which about 72 per cent goes to the largest European economies. The entire worldwide LNG market is expected to be roughly 53 bcfd in 2022.

Who buys LNG?

LNG is sold worldwide to companies operating in countries generally looking to diversify energy sources away from coal.

China, Japan and South Korea were the three largest importers of US LNG in 2020, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) figures.

Global LNG exports are expected to rise to around 53.3 bcfd in 2022. That is still a fraction of overall worldwide natural gas consumption of roughly 400 bcfd, most delivered via pipelines.

If prices jump in one part of the world, like what happened in Europe in December, LNG buyers can easily send spot cargoes to the area, and in some cases can divert long-term deals if contracts with customers allow for such diversions.