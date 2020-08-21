Coronavirus: World Bank chief warns extreme poverty could surge by 100 million

A homeless man with a face mask under his chin is pictured in El Calvario neighbourhood in Cali, Colombia, on July 31, 2020.
A homeless man with a face mask under his chin is pictured in El Calvario neighbourhood in Cali, Colombia, on July 31, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
14 min ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The coronavirus pandemic may have driven as many as 100 million people back into extreme poverty, World Bank President David Malpass warned on Thursday (Aug 20).

The Washington-based development lender previously estimated that 60 million people would fall into extreme poverty, but the new estimate puts the deterioration at 70 to 100 million, and he said "that number could go higher" if the pandemic worsens or drags on, which is possible.

The situation makes it "imperative" that creditors reduce the amount of debt held by poor countries at risk, going beyond the commitment to suspend debt payments, Malpass said in an interview with AFP.

Even so, more countries will be obliged to restructure their debt.

"The debt vulnerabilities are high, and the imperative of getting light at the end of the tunnel so that new investors can come in, is substantial," Malpass said.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content