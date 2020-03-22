Coronavirus: US Vice-President Mike Pence, wife to be tested after staff member gets bug

Pence speaks during the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on March 21, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (AFP) - US Vice-President Mike Pence said on Saturday (March 21) that he and his wife would be tested for coronavirus after one of his office staffers contracted the illness.

Pence said that there was little reason to believe he had been exposed to the employee, who has not been to the White House since Monday.

However, he said, "Given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon."

 

