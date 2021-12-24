Coronavirus: US travelers go ahead with travel despite Omicron wave, some flight cancellations

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Millions of Americans carried on with travel plans through a second pandemic-clouded holiday season, despite a growing wave of Covid-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant, as hundreds of cancelled flights added to the turmoil.

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines both cancelled dozens of Christmas Eve flights because of staff shortages amid the surge in infections.

According to the FlightAware website, as of 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time (1320 GMT), 2,028 flights around the world had been scrapped, with 448 cancellations within, into, or out of the United States.

But most flights went ahead, as many Americans put aside their concerns over infection.

Moses Jimenez, an accountant from Long Beach, Mississippi, flew to New York with his wife and three children, even though the latest torrent of coronavirus cases has dashed their hopes to catch a performance of Hamilton or visit some museums.

Hamilton was one of a dozen Broadway shows forced to cancel shows this week as cast and crew members tested positive for Covid-19. Museums were scratched from the family's itinerary because many now require proof of vaccination and the two younger children are ineligible for the shot.

Instead, Jimenez, 33, said his brood will make the best of roaming the city's streets and parks, while also seeing relatives and friends. On Christmas Day, they plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal, a family tradition, at their Airbnb lodging in the city.

"We just wanted to get out of the house, really, get the kids out to the city for Christmas," Jimenez told Reuters on Thursday at New York's LaGuardia airport.

Covid-19 infections have surged in the United States in recent days due to Omicron, which was first detected in November and now accounts for nearly three-fourths of US cases and as many as 90 per cent in some areas, such as the Eastern seaboard.

The average number of new Covid infections has risen 37 per cent to 165,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.

Surging infections and travel

Daily totals of deaths and hospitalisations, considered lagging indicators, were little changed nationwide over the past seven days, but have jumped 55 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively, over the course of December.

At least six states - Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio - all set one-day records for new cases this week, according to the Reuters tally.

Anticipating an even larger flood in cases requiring medical attention, the Centers for Disease Control late Thursday cut its recommended quarantine period for Covid-positive healthcare workers who are asymptomatic to seven days from 10.