Coronavirus: US sees second-highest daily record as death toll exceeds 1,000 for fourth straight day

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The US recorded two sobering milstones on Saturday (July 26), with its coronavirus cases increasing by 77,848, the second-highest daily count on record, and deaths rising by more than 1,000 for the fourth day in a row, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

There were 1,297 fatalities recorded on Saturday (July 26) in the US, with the states of California, Texas and Florida hit particularly hard by the outbreak.

Florida passed New York as the state with the second-highest number of total virus cases behind California.

It reported 414,511 total positive tests on Saturday compared with 402,312 a day earlier, an increase of 12,199.

Meanwhile, New York added 750 positive tests for a total of 411,200. Hospitalisations in the state also fell slightly to 646.

Deaths among Florida residents was 124, for a total of 5,777, while New York recorded only 10 deaths.

California reported 10,066 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, higher than the 14-day average of 9,407, according to the health department's website. The death toll fell slightly to 151 after two consecutive days of record fatalities, raising the total to 8,337.

There have been 445,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, which has the country's highest case count.

South Carolina reported a record daily jump in the number of deaths.

It recorded a record 74 more deaths, at the end of a week when it also reported a record number of new cases.

The previous record was 72 deaths, on July 16, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

The state reported 1,368 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 79,674. The total number of confirmed deaths is 1,412.

Kentucky reported836 additional cases on Saturday, its second-highest daily record. There were at least 26,764 coronavirus cases reported in the state so far as deaths blamed on the virus rose by five to 696.

Governor Andy Beshear forecast "additional steps next week if the case numbers don't stabilise."

The state's positive-test rate is 5.4 per cent, the highest in recent months, according to a statement on the governor's website that cited New York's success in bringing its rate down to "1 per cent or less."

Texas reported 6,020 new cases, a drop from 8,701 new cases the previous day.

The state now has a total to 375,846 confirmed cases of the virus. Another 168 deaths were reported, a decline from the day before, for a total of 4,885, the Department of State Health Services said on its website.

Arizona reported 3,748 new cases, a rise of 2.4 per cent from the previous day that's higher than the average increase of 1.7 per cent over the previous seven days.

The state now has a total of 160,041 cases.

Deaths rose by 144, compared with 80 the day before. The number neared the record of 147 set on July 18. Total deaths are now 3,286.