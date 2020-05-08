Coronavirus: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlines next aid Bill

Nancy Pelosi speaks about the coronavirus pandemic response during her weekly news conference in Washington.PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday (May 7) laid out the broad outlines of the next massive coronavirus-response Bill Democrats will seek, with possible votes as soon as next week.

Pelosi said the Bill's major components will include additional aid to state and local governments, more money for coronavirus testing and help for the financially-troubled US Postal Service.

Just before she spoke, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, said such a Bill was premature.

 

