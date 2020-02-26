Coronavirus: US health secretary Alex Azar says more cases likely, seeks more funding

Alex Azar arrives to testify before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the HHS budget.
Alex Azar arrives to testify before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the HHS budget.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
6 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday (Feb 25) there will likely be more cases of coronavirus in the United States as he asked a Senate subcommittee to approve US$2.5 billion (S$3.5 billion) in funding to fight the outbreak after proposing cuts to the department's budget.

Azar said the funding would help the US expand surveillance systems for the fast-spreading virus, support state and local governments, help development of vaccines and therapies and expand stockpiles of protective equipment like surgical masks.

He said the US currently has a stockpile of 30 million surgical masks, but HHS estimates suggest the country needs 300 million masks.

 

