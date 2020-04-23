Coronavirus: Trump says he told Georgia governor he disagrees with reopening decision

A woman passes by a hair salon days before the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 22, 2020.
A woman passes by a hair salon days before the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 22, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
59 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (April 22) he told Georgia Governor Brian Kemp he disagreed with his plan to reopen certain businesses this month, saying it was too soon for businesses like spas, beauty salons and tattoo parlours to reopen.

"It's just too soon. I think it's too soon," Mr Trump said at the White House coronavirus news briefing.

"They can wait a little bit longer, just a little bit - not much. Because safety has to predominate. We have to have that.

"So I told the governor very simply that I disagree with his decision, but he has to do what he thinks is right."

 

