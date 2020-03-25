Coronavirus: Three sailors on board US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt have bug

The USS Theodore Roosevelt enters Da Nang port in Vietnam on March 5, 2020.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt enters Da Nang port in Vietnam on March 5, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
40 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Three US sailors on board the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in the Pacific tested positive for the coronavirus, US Navy officials said on Tuesday (March 24), the first known cases of the virus on board a US military ship at sea.

Acting US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly told a news conference that the three had been quarantined and were being flown of the ship.

The ship has about 5,000 personnel on board.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday said the ship was last in port in Vietnam about 15 days ago.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content