Coronavirus: 'I don't think' US will need national lockdown, says Trump

Trump addresses his administration's daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House.
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said on Friday (March 20) he did not think the US would implement a nation-wide shelter-in-place order similar to those imposed in New York and California to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

"I don't think we'll ever find that necessary," Trump said at the White House briefing on the response to the virus.

The president noted that many parts of the country do not have wide-spread disease and people are not in such tight quarters as they are in big cities, making a lockdown less necessary.

"Other locations are watching it on TV but don't have the same problems," he said.

 

