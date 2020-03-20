Coronavirus: Global death toll tops 10,000

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The disease is infecting people at a faster rate now - it took three months for the first 100,000 cases, but only 12 days for the next 100,000, according to the World Health Organisation.

The number of dead in Italy surpassed those in China, which again reported no new cases in the outbreak's initial epicentre.

California announced a statewide stay-in-place order, the most stringent US effort yet to curb the spread of the virus.

The US warned Americans not to travel abroad and recommended that those who are overseas come home.