Coronavirus: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden scrap rallies in campaign's first virus fallout

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have cancelled planned rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday (March 10) amid concerns about coronavirus spreading at public events and suggested the campaigns might suspend large gatherings.

"Out of concern for public health and safety, we are cancelling tonight's rally in Cleveland," Mike Casca, Sanders's spokesman said in a statement.

"All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis."

Sanders' announcement, followed within the hour by Biden's, were the first indications that the 2020 presidential campaign will adapt to the virus, which has caused cancellations of conferences and other large gatherings.

Biden's campaign made a similar statement, saying their decision was made "out of abundance of caution."

"We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events," said Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Biden, 77.

Sanders, 78, visited two polling locations in Michigan before he was expected to hold a rally in Ohio, whose primary is next week.

Outside a polling location in Dearborn Heights on Tuesday, Sanders shook hands with supporters and posed for photos after speaking with reporters.

"I have used more hand sanitizer in the last two weeks than I have used in my entire life," Sanders said on CNN.

Primaries were being held Tuesday in Idaho, Washington state, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and North Dakota.

On Monday, Sanders held a roundtable with public health officials and medical professionals in Detroit to discuss coronavirus and the Trump administration's response to it.

"We take the coronavirus very seriously as you know we had a panel discussion with some of the leading experts in the country on that yesterday," Sanders said on Tuesday.

"And we take this issue, unlike the president, very, very seriously."

Until the Democrats' announcements, the presidential campaigns, including Donald Trump's, were sticking with plans for public events, even as the surge in coronavirus cases spooked the stock market and led at least five members of Congress to quarantine themselves on Monday after coming in contact with someone who had been infected.

Public health experts had advised against many of the campaign activities that presidential candidates routinely engage in, like shaking hands, giving hugs. And people over 60 have been urged to avoid crowds.

Among the states holding primaries, Washington State instructed voters to seal their mail-in ballots with wet sponges or cloths - using the slogan "whether healthy or sick, please don't lick" - while poll workers are wearing gloves to open them.

Michigan urged election clerks to regularly wipe down everything from doorknobs to voting booths with disinfectant.

Missouri moved polling locations from assisted living centers to protect the elderly from exposure to the virus.

The campaigns had already taken some small steps. Bottles of hand sanitiser appeared at many Sanders events.

At rallies over the weekend in Missouri and Mississippi, Biden skipped his usual extended stay on the rope line, where he typically grabs voters' phones for selfies, shakes their hands and gives them hugs, and he used hand sanitizer when he sat down to eat at a soul food buffet in Jackson.

Trump said over the weekend that he would continue holding campaign rallies with thousands of supporters regardless of the threat of the virus.

"We will have tremendous rallies and we're doing very well and we've done a fantastic job with respect to that subject on the virus," he said on Saturday.