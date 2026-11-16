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NEW YORK - Cornell University’s president announced on Nov 16 a planned review of the future of fraternity life on campus and the hiring of additional sexual assault support staff members as he appealed to a wary campus for their trust in the wake of a faculty vote of no-confidence in his leadership in November.

Michael I. Kotlikoff, the president, also vowed in the campus message that he would “fundamentally change how we prevent and respond to sexual violence” as part of an effort to make certain that the sexual violence experienced by a former undergraduate known as Jane Doe would not happen again.

“Sexual violence can have no place at Cornell: not on our campus, not in our community, and not in our culture,” he said.

Kotlikoff has been under fire since the former undergraduate filed an explosive lawsuit in September alleging that Cornell, her sorority and a fraternity did not do enough to prevent or respond to a gang rape that she said she had experienced at a fraternity house in October 2024.

In addition to the faculty no-confidence vote, tens of thousands of people have signed an alumni petition calling for more accountability among Cornell’s leadership.

Tens of thousands of people have signed an alumni petition calling for more accountability among Cornell’s leadership. PHOTO: REUTERS

The university’s board of trustees has reaffirmed its faith in Kotlikoff as recently as Nov 6, and said he can make the changes needed to keep students safer.

Among the changes announced on Nov 16 were several efforts that have been rolling out in recent weeks, such as a pilot programme offering free late-night transportation to get students home safely on weekends, which the university plans to expand next semester.

The university will also announce a full review of its Greek system that “will consider the future of fraternities and sororities at Cornell”, Kotlikoff said.

The university has already made the decision to bar parties at fraternity houses for the rest of the academic year.

To address frequent complaints that not enough is done to support survivors once they come forward, Cornell has hired a new victim’s advocate in its sexual harassment and assault prevention office, as well as a new case manager in its office of civil rights.

The hiring of an additional case manager and two prevention specialists is under way, the announcement said.

Sexual assault survivors who seek a criminal investigation can now ask that the New York State Police handle their case, if they want to avoid the campus police at Cornell, which has been criticised for how it handled cases in the past.

Survivors can also ask the Ithaca Police Department or the Tompkins County sheriff’s office to run the investigation, the university has previously said.

Cornell University will announce a full review of its Greek system that “will consider the future of fraternities and sororities at Cornell”, its president Michael Kotlikoff said. PHOTO: LAUREN PETRACCA/NYTIMES

Cornell will also mandate more education about healthy sexual relationships and about sexual assault.

A new orientation programme on the subject that has already started for new students will be rolled out to all undergraduates next semester, Kotlikoff said.

And in cooperation with the faculty, Cornell will establish a new academic centre focused on research and education on the prevention of campus sexual assault.

Cornell also debuted a new scorecard on the progress and completion of reforms to end sexual violence that have already been pledged.

The dashboard shows that only one of 25 initiatives have been completed: the agreement with the state police that they would investigate sexual assault cases, if a survivor wishes to go that route.

Of the 16 recommendations made by a task force on sexual assault in March in the wake of Jane Doe’s original report of a gang rape in 2024, none have been completed, the scorecard shows. Instead, 13 are marked “in progress” and three are marked “planned”.

Kotlikoff will address students at a community forum on the evening of Nov 16 and will hold listening sessions throughout campus between Nov 30 and Dec 14.

“These will be opportunities for open, frank, face-to-face conversations – and for advancing the work we can only do together,” he said.

In October 2024, the former undergraduate filed reports with the campus police and the university’s Title IX office alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by seven Chi Phi fraternity brothers. The district attorney chose not to bring criminal charges.

Two of the men were expelled after a lengthy investigation by Cornell, and two more were suspended, while others received lighter punishments.

Jane Doe withdrew from school in the incident’s aftermath, and the fraternity was barred from campus. None of the men have admitted wrongdoing or been charged with a crime.

Iris Packman, one of the faculty sponsors of the no-confidence resolution, said that the Nov 16 announcement was evidence that a broad push for a reckoning from leaders on campus was already having results.

“The president’s message and stated commitment to change would not have come about without the tireless advocacy from undergraduate students, graduate workers, faculty and staff who are working to hold this administration accountable for the unconscionably high rates of sexual violence at Cornell,” she said.