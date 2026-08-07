Contagious measles case reported in US’ Universal Studios theme park

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The Los Angeles County health department advised anyone who was at the park between 10am and 9pm to check if they are properly vaccinated against measles.

LOS ANGELES – Recent visitors to the popular Universal Studios theme park in California may have been exposed to measles, the local health department said, as cases of the once-eradicated disease soar in the United States.

A person with a contagious case of measles was at the theme park on July 26, the Los Angeles County health department warned in a social media post late on Aug 5.

It advised anyone who was at the park between 10am and 9pm to check if they are properly vaccinated against measles and contact a doctor and monitor for symptoms if they are not.

For pregnant women, infants, and people who are immunocompromised, the health department recommends contacting a doctor “regardless of vaccination history”.

Thousands of tourists from around the world visit Universal Studios every day.

It welcomed 8.8 million visitors in 2024, according to the latest available figures.

The announcement comes as the US experiences its highest number of measles cases in 35 years, against a backdrop of declining vaccination rates and growing distrust in health authorities.

Since 2026 began, 2,318 confirmed cases of the highly contagious illness have been recorded, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in late July.

That surpasses the total for 2025, a year that had already shattered records, with 2,289 cases and three deaths, including two young children.

Measles causes fever, respiratory symptoms and skin rashes.

In some cases, it can also lead to more severe complications, including pneumonia and brain inflammation, which can lead to serious long-term impacts and death.

In 2000, measles was declared eradicated in the US, thanks to vaccination.

US President Donald Trump’s health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, is accused of contributing significantly to the crisis by spreading anti-vaccine sentiment and fuelling fears of well-studied and proven immunisations. AFP