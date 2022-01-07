Congressional watchdog warns US health agency unprepared to take over Covid-19 vaccine program

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) appears unprepared to assume full responsibility for the nation's Covid-19 vaccine programme, including activities currently managed by the Pentagon, according to a draft government watchdog report reviewed by Reuters.

The report cites a failure to ensure the HHS has enough staff or a clear timeline for taking over those additional responsibilities.

The Covid-19 vaccine programme, dubbed "Operation Warp Speed" by the Trump administration in May 2020, involved hundreds of officials from multiple agencies.

The programme has invested more than $30 billion (S$40.77 billion) to develop, manufacture and purchase vaccines, including from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE, that have been used to inoculate nearly 200 million Americans, as well as shots that have not been authorised for US use.

It continues to oversee approval and funding of other potential Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

In May 2021, the Biden administration ordered the HHS to begin assuming responsibilities of the programme shared with the Department of Defence (DOD) by the end of 2021, according to the report by Congress' auditing agency, the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

The GAO, however, said "it is unclear" whether the HHS was prepared to take over the programme, given that a majority of the Pentagon's current responsibilities - including coordinating vaccine distribution, safeguarding the doses, and offering legal advice to federal agencies involved in the effort - had not been transferred to the HHS by late last year.

"Without fully ensuring HHS readiness, (the) HHS and DOD face an increased risk of interruptions in their remaining work, such as addressing ongoing vaccine needs for boosters or for any emerging Covid-19 variants," the agency wrote.

The report found the HHS had not ensured "it has sufficient workforce capacity", nor arranged "a schedule to manage the remaining vaccine development, manufacturing and distribution activities", risking a loss of capabilities.

The GAO, an independent agency tasked by Congress to audit how federal programmes are managed, declined to comment on the draft.

The agency prepared the report at the request of the House of Representatives' Covid sub-committee and is expected to publish it soon.

Questions about the HHS' ability to fully take over vaccine and therapeutic efforts comes as the Biden administration grapples with a record surge in Covid-19 cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, which is disrupting returns to schools and businesses after the winter holidays.

An HHS spokesperson said the "long-planned" transition had been "successfully" completed on Jan 1.