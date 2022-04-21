Concerns rise as US judge drops passenger mask mandate

NEW YORK • Public health experts reacted with dismay to a federal judge's ruling on Monday that struck down a mask requirement for plane, bus and train passengers, expressing concern that the case would set a precedent that erodes the authority of public health agencies and hampers their ability to respond to health emergencies.

The Florida judge's ruling was issued less than a week after the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had extended its mask order through to May 3. The ruling also came in the middle of a school vacation that coincides with several major religious holidays, when many families are travelling to see relatives, some for the first time in two years.

Many plane passengers flung their masks off and cheered when pilots made announcements saying the rule was no longer in effect.

Others who have disabilities, are immunocompromised or were travelling with children too young to be vaccinated were caught off-guard and distressed that the rules were changed literally mid-flight.

Airlines, subways and bus services across the United States moved quickly on Tuesday to remove the mask requirements, a hot-button issue throughout the pandemic. Uber, Lyft and Amtrak were among the firms that announced an end to masking requirements hours after the decision was released, prompting reactions on social media.

"If this ruling stands, it could put the American public at great risk," said Dr Richard Besser, president and chief executive of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former acting director of the CDC. He added that his concerns were less to do with the immediate consequences for mask mandates than with "the implications for future crises, of the ability to put in place simple public health measures to keep people safe".

Dr Lakshmi Ganapathi, who teaches paediatrics at Harvard Medical School, pointed out that the ruling coincides with a recent rise in Covid-19 cases nationally, driven by a rise in cases on the East Coast. "I think it's extremely shortsighted and, if I were impolite, would say, kind of stupid."

Several experts said they hoped that the Biden administration would challenge the ruling.

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Americans should decide for themselves whether to wear masks. The US Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling by District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle that the 14-month-old directive was unlawful, if the CDC determined the mandate was needed to protect public health.

NYTIMES, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE