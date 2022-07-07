July 4: A day of hope, gun violence and political division for US

The contrast between hope and fear could not have been starker on the morning of July 4.

Under a hot blue sky at Mount Vernon - once George and Martha Washington's home - on a bluff overlooking a bend in the Potomac, 50 people from 40 countries were sworn in as new citizens of the United States.

They sang the national anthem, took the Oath of Allegiance and shook Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's hand.

Sometimes, their close relatives in the crowd cheered. If there was anything in the air, it was hope - and belief in an America that, in George Washington's words, was "the last great experiment for promoting human happiness, by reasonable compact, in civil society".

Yet, even as the country's new citizens walked up to receive their certificates, a gunman on a rooftop in Highland Park, a relatively affluent suburb of Chicago, pumped over 70 bullets from a high-powered rifle into a crowd watching the July 4 parade.

Within seconds, a happy summer family outing disintegrated into terror, as parents clutching their babies and toddlers ran for safety.

When the carnage ended, six people were dead, their blood running in the street; a seventh died on Tuesday.

The Highland Park massacre has made headlines across the world, triggering the usual discussions about the place of guns in American culture.

Guns in the US are a major political fault line.

Another political fault line - and this one is a vulnerability for Democrats in the midterms - is rising crime, a lot of it involving guns. There has been no shortage of what the Washington Post in an article a month ago referred to as "routine gun violence".

Routine is what it is. Gun violence left three dead and nine injured in Baltimore over the July 4 weekend. Across the country, shootings were reported in nearly every state, killing a total of at least 220 people and wounding close to 570 others, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The Highland Park massacre certainly set the nation on edge.

Later that evening in Philadelphia, there was another stampede when shots were heard as people watched the traditional fireworks display. Two police officers were slightly injured; the origin of the gunfire is as yet unknown.

In at least three other cities, crowds panicked and ran as they mistook fireworks for gunfire.

"It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague," Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker, a Democrat, said on Monday.

But the conservative and right-wing media has quickly cast the incident as a case not of gun possession but of mental health, as well as a part of rising crime - which, together with inflation, are critical vulnerabilities for the Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

Men like the perpetrator of the Highland Park massacre were "going nuts" because women "never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege", said right-wing Fox News host Tucker Carlson, giving the incident an additional culture war spin.

"People are uncertain. This country is facing very uncertain times," professor of history and political science Charles Zelden of Nova Southeastern University in Florida told The Straits Times.

"We have a culture war going on, which is tearing this nation in two. Politically, the two parties are at war with each other. All that has created uncertainty. And people don't respond well to uncertainty."

Politically, this translates into problems for the Democratic Party, seen as soft on crime. This comes on top of inflation, which is currently at close to 9 per cent.

"The Democrats do not have good answers for either right now," Prof Zelden said.

Take Colorado, a blue state which last year recorded its highest crime rate since 1994.

Its 2020 murder rate was 106 per cent higher than in 2011.

"With Democrats in control of the presidency, both chambers of Congress and almost all statewide offices in Colorado, including both of its US Senate seats, it's no wonder they're nervous," the Denver Gazette editorialised on July 5.

"Democrats know they have some explaining to do. The news isn't helping."