Colin Powell honoured for 'dignity, loyalty' at funeral

WASHINGTON • Three American presidents joined in remembering the late US secretary of state Colin Powell on Friday, as a polarised Washington came together for the funeral of the four-star general and veteran statesman.

Mr Joe Biden, his predecessors Barack Obama and George W. Bush, as well as former top diplomat Hillary Clinton, sat in the front row alongside Mr Powell's wife Alma at the National Cathedral to honour the path-breaking African American who served four administrations and earned global respect over his long career.

Mr Powell was "a figure who almost transcended time, for his virtues were Homeric: honesty, dignity, loyalty and an unshakeable commitment to his calling and word", said Mrs Madeleine Albright, who preceded Mr Powell as secretary of state.

Mr Biden's immediate predecessor, Mr Donald Trump - who criticised Mr Powell after his death over his support for the Iraq war - was absent from the ceremony.

The 84-year-old retired general died on Oct 18 of complications from Covid-19. He had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but was weakened by cancer and had early signs of Parkinson's disease.

His son Michael Powell praised him for his commitment to service, especially in the military. "He loved the troops with all his heart. He knew you could not ask your troops to do anything you were unwilling to do yourself."

A son of Jamaican immigrants, Mr Powell shattered glass ceilings in a career that took him from combat in Vietnam to becoming America's first black national security adviser under former president Ronald Reagan.

He served four presidents and kept his distance from partisan politics, fending off encouragement to run for president or another office. From 1989 to 1993, he was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. In 2001, Mr Bush named him secretary of state.

In a February 2003 speech to the United Nations Security Council on behalf of the Bush administration, he said the United States had evidence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The claim served as the basis of the US invasion of Iraq a month later, but was later proven to have no foundation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE