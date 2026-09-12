Coastal erosion forces cancellation of California music festival

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The two-day Ocean Way Festival had been planned for later in September in Santa Monica.

LOS ANGELES – A music festival set to feature The Killers, Olivia Dean and Jack White was cancelled on Sept 11 because the California beach where it was to be held has been eaten away by coastal erosion.

The two-day Ocean Way Festival had been planned for later in September in Santa Monica, but waves up to 4.5m and storm run-off has left the beach in the city near Los Angeles badly degraded, forcing local officials to pull the plug.

“Storm surf generated by Hurricane Marie and run-off from a storm drain outfall eroded a large portion of the festival site,” said a statement from the city of Santa Monica.

The storm, which churned the waters of the Pacific over the last week, stripped sand off the beach, making it no longer safe to hold the festival there, the city said.

“The surf took the beach we planned this on, and we cannot put tens of thousands of festivalgoers on that sand until it’s safe,” said Mayor Caroline Torosis.

The coastal city of Santa Monica – the official end point of Route 66 – has a wide stretch of golden sand and a large wooden pier that features frequently in American television shows and movies.

News of the festival cancellation came days after the pounding surf opened a huge sinkhole on the driveway of a beachfront home belonging to Oscar-winning US actor Nicolas Cage.

Officials in Malibu, which sits just north of Santa Monica, have ordered the evacuation of 31 homes because of the danger posed by the hole.

Farther south, at least seven homes in Dana Point were declared uninhabitable after the coast on which they sit rapidly eroded, with one house collapsing into the sea.

A similar problem has occurred in nearby Laguna Beach.

The waters of the Pacific Ocean have been unsettled in recent weeks by a series of tropical storms, with some of them developing into hurricanes.

Scientists say a near-record strength El Nino climate episode is warming the ocean’s waters and creating extra volatility.

While the phenomenon is part of a natural cycle, human-caused climate change is thought to be super-charging the heating and exacerbating its effects. AFP