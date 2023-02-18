CNN’s Chair rebukes star anchor Don Lemon over comments about women and ageing

NEW YORK - Don Lemon, the CNN morning show anchor, faced an internal rebuke from the chair of his own network on Friday after his on-air comments about women and ageing set off an uproar inside the cable news channel.

CNN Chair Chris Licht opened his daily 9am editorial call by saying that the remarks by Mr Lemon, which were widely viewed as sexist and insensitive, had left him “disappointed”.

“His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organiaation,” Mr Licht told his staff, according to a recording of the call obtained by The New York Times.

It is unusual for a network chief to criticise a star anchor in such stark terms.

But the situation involving Mr Lemon and CNN’s struggling morning show is approaching a crisis point just months after its debut.

Mr Lemon, a CNN veteran with a history of televised gaffes, roiled colleagues on Thursday when he asserted on-air that Nikki Haley, the 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate, “isn’t in her prime, sorry”.

“A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” Mr Lemon said, to the visible dismay of his “CNN This Morning” co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

He refused to back down after Ms Harlow questioned his remarks, telling her to “look it up”.

On Friday, a far more contrite-sounding Mr Lemon addressed the matter in a six-minute monologue to the CNN newsroom.

“I am sorry,” Mr Lemon said. “I did not mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone.”

He added that “the people I’m closest to in this organisation are women,” citing a list of female colleagues including anchors Dana Bash and Erin Burnett.

Mr Lemon was absent on Friday from his programe’s broadcast, although he had previously said he was scheduled to take the day off.

He dialed into the Friday call from Miami.

A CNN spokesperson said Mr Lemon had not been formally suspended. The spokesperson declined to comment further on personnel matters.