CNN, MS NOW, Politico expand lawsuit over White House access limits

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The Trump administration has continued to bar the media companies from certain areas in violation of the speech protections of the US Constitution’s First Amendment.

WASHINGTON – CNN, MS NOW and Politico on Oct 28 expanded their lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s efforts to ban them from the White House, saying even after a judge ordered their access restored they have continued to face retaliation for their news coverage.

The media outlets in an amended complaint asked a federal judge in Washington to prevent the White House from barring them from serving in a press pool for other reporters in the close quarters of the Oval Office and Air Force One.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly has since Sept 24 issued orders requiring the Trump administration to reinstate White House access for journalists from the news organisations.

The media companies said despite Kelly’s orders, the Trump administration has continued to bar them from certain areas in violation of the speech protections of the US Constitution’s First Amendment.

“The Fake News has no place demanding a spot in the President’s Oval Office,” the White House said in a statement. REUTERS