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CNN, MS NOW and Politico to sue jointly over White House ban

CNN correspondent Betsy Klein reporting outside the White House after US President Donald Trump banned the news outlet from its premises on Sept 19.

WASHINGTON - Three media outlets announced on Sept 21 that they will sue to maintain their ability to enter the White House grounds, days after US President Donald Trump revoked their journalists’ access.

“We are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes,” CNN, MS NOW and Politico said in a joint statement.

The ban marked a significant escalation in the Trump administration’s efforts to curb press access to events and spaces that are in the public interest.

Federal courts have previously overturned similar moves against reporters who work at the White House campus.

The First Amendment of the US Constitution prohibits the government from making laws that abridge freedom of speech and the press.

Trump announced in a social media post on Sept 18 that he was revoking access for CNN, MS Now and Politico “effective immediately” owing to what he described as unfavourable coverage of his administration.

He warned that “other Fake News Media Outlets” could also soon be banned.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” Trump said in the post. BLOOMBERG