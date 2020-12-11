Cloud over Biden's presidency with son under criminal probe

WASHINGTON • USPresident-elect Joe Biden is set to take office next month with his son under federal criminal investigation, creating practical and ethical challenges for his nascent administration while giving ammunition to his political enemies.

Mr Biden's transition team on Wednesday issued a short statement that the US Attorney in Delaware is investigating Mr Hunter Biden's tax affairs.

The probe into Mr Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings has been underway since 2018, and involves the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service, said two people familiar with the matter. The probe is focusing on Mr Hunter Biden's business dealings with China, as CNN reported earlier, and Mr Joe Biden is not a target, said a third person.

Mr Hunter Biden said on Wednesday: "I learnt yesterday for the first time that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs... I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers."

The Justice Department and the US Attorney's Office in Delaware declined to comment.

The disclosure means Mr Joe Biden and his team can no longer simply ignore or downplay Republican claims of graft by his son. That the inquiry involves Mr Hunter Biden's dealings in China could also complicate Mr Joe Biden's policies towards Beijing.

No evidence has surfaced to back claims by President Donald Trump that Mr Joe Biden benefited from, or took part in, his son's overseas ventures. Yet it will become more difficult for Mr Joe Biden to say there is nothing to his foes' questions on his son's business affairs.

BLOOMBERG