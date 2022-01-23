Closer US-Japan ties reflect disquiet over China: Analysts

The United States and Japan have vowed to push back against China's efforts to "change the status quo" in the Indo-Pacific, an agreement seen as a sign of Tokyo's growing disquiet over Beijing's increasing assertiveness in disputed waters.

This comes after a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday.

Mr Biden will visit Japan for an in-person meeting of the Quad, a regional security grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US, likely in late spring.

Friday's meeting, the first substantive talks between both leaders since Mr Kishida took office in October, was "very warm and wide-ranging", a senior US administration official told reporters.

They "resolved to push back against the People's Republic of China's attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and South China Sea", according to a statement from the White House.

They also "underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues", and their shared concerns about China's practices in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, it added.

Analysts say the heightened cooperation is consistent with Japan's deepening disquiet about China's growing assertiveness in pushing its claims in the regional waters, which has led Tokyo to speak up more publicly against it in recent months.

"From the Japanese perspective, it is a confluence of their rising sense of urgency about Chinese behaviour and the increasing pressure that they've been feeling, and the US actually growing more appreciative of that concern as Washington starts to see Beijing more as a strategic competitor," Ms Yuki Tatsumi, co-director of the East Asia Programme at the Stimson Centre, told The Sunday Times.

Mr Riley Walters, deputy director of the Japan Chair at the Hudson Institute, said: "There's a lot of push coming from both Washington and Tokyo for more US-Japan cooperation. And I think leaders in both capitals have a better understanding of the emerging threats, particularly when it comes to the security of Taiwan."

References to Taiwan were made several times over the last year, including at the "two-plus-two" talks between the foreign and defence chiefs of the US and Japan earlier this month, said Ms Tatsumi.

Both countries also said they would set up another two-plus-two framework to deepen their economic cooperation, which the US official later said would focus on new areas of technology and supply chains.

Mr Kishida also voiced strong support for Mr Biden's proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, with the White House saying that he "pledged to work closely with the US to build support for the initiative in the region".

The statement made no mention of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact from which the US withdrew in 2017 but which Japan has consistently championed.

The idea of a return to the CPTPP is hugely unpopular in the US amid fears that it will cause massive job losses.

"The economic agenda now is on how economic interests and security concerns can be reconciled," said Wilson Centre Asia programme acting director Shihoko Goto, adding that the US was not expected to join any new trade deals any time soon.

"The focus will be more on secure economic relations rather than fair trade," she said.

Japanese analysts noted how conventional security threats are increasingly converging with economic concerns, especially since new growth areas such as digital technology and space may be prone to theft, spying or misuse.

Dr Satoru Nagao, a non-resident fellow of the Hudson Institute, believes the US-Japan economic two-plus-two meeting will discuss such issues as the two countries seek to tighten their defence cooperation.

"If Japan's universities are seen as the weak link, then the US cannot cooperate with Japan in developing sensitive technology," he said.

He sees the new Indo-Pacific economic framework as likely focusing on sectors like infrastructure, the digital economy and semiconductors. These, he said, are issues in which both countries have a common interest - for instance, weaning the region off China in the name of "economic security" - and which the two countries will likely discuss with the Quad.

However, Dr Tosh Minohara, who chairs the Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs, believes the US should strive to rejoin the CPTPP as a bulwark for the free global economic trading order.

"It's a lot more rhetoric than anything else - there is no substance and nothing concrete as yet," Dr Minohara said, adding that questions persist over how the proposed framework and the CPTPP may coexist given the overlap in economy and trade.