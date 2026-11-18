Classified US national security communications network hit by outage: NSA
- The NSA said its classified internal network had a “temporary degradation” during scheduled maintenance, but “mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational”.
- CNN said the outage affected NSANet, which staff use to share classified information. Reuters could not confirm how long it lasted or how severe it was.
- The incident adds to concern over recent tech faults, including US air traffic problems and a Microsoft email blackout. Trump said such disruptions are normal: “Things like that happen”.
AI generated
WASHINGTON - The highly classified network that the US National Security Agency (NSA) uses for its internal communications experienced a “temporary degradation” during scheduled maintenance, the agency said on Nov 17.
“While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues,” the NSA said.
CNN, which first reported on the outage, said that it affected NSANet, which allows employees to share classified information internally.
Reuters could not independently determine the extent or the length of the outage.
The incident comes amid increased concern over a series of tech problems, notably faults that snarled US air traffic and triggered a Microsoft email blackout late last week.
US President Donald Trump on Nov 17 played down the disruptions, saying such problems were inevitable.
“Things like that happen,” Trump told reporters in Manila when asked about the outages. “It’s fine.” REUTERS