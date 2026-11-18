Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications experienced a “temporary degradation” during scheduled maintenance.

WASHINGTON - The highly classified network that the US National Security Agency (NSA) uses for its internal communications experienced a “temporary degradation” during scheduled maintenance, the agency said on Nov 17.

“While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues,” the NSA said.

CNN, which first reported on the outage, said that it affected NSANet, which allows employees to share classified information internally.

Reuters could not independently determine the extent or the length of the outage.

The incident comes amid increased concern over a series of tech problems, notably faults that snarled US air traffic and triggered a Microsoft email blackout late last week.

US President Donald Trump on Nov 17 played down the disruptions, saying such problems were inevitable.

“Things like that happen,” Trump ​told reporters in Manila when asked about the outages. “It’s fine.” REUTERS