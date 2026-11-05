Citi employee killed in shooting at Florida office, suspect dead

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A sheriff said 365 deputies had responded to the incident and that he believed it was a targeted one.

NEW YORK – A Citigroup employee was killed in a shooting at the bank’s office in Tampa, Florida , in the US on Nov 4 , Chief executive Jane Fraser said, while the authorities said the suspect involved was also dead.

In a memo to staff, Fraser said the bank was still learning the details of what happened and was working closely with local law enforcement.

“The Tampa campus is secure, and we are adding additional security to all of our other sites as necessary,” Fraser said.

Hilsboro County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement earlier on Nov 4 that “the suspect involved in the Citibank Active Threat scene is deceased”.

The sheriff also said 365 deputies had responded and that he believed it was a targeted incident. REUTERS