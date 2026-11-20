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Fiona’s premature birth and fight for survival at the Cincinnati Zoo turned her into a global sensation nearly a decade ago.

CINCINNATI - Fiona, the hippo whose premature birth and fight for survival at the Cincinnati Zoo turned her into a global sensation nearly a decade ago, died on Nov 19 from complications after swallowing a knit hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure.

“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo said on Nov 16 that it was providing Fiona with round-the-clock care after she swallowed the hat more than a week ago.

Before she died, veterinarians had been keeping Fiona hydrated, giving her treats and monitoring her every move, the zoo said. They even borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm, encouraging her to stand on it several times a day in the hopes that the shaking would help move things along through her digestive tract.

“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said. “The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.”

Within an hour after the announcement, visitors began leaving flowers and cards by a hippo statue outside the zoo entrance.

“Forever our Fiona,” one note read – a heart replacing the ‘a’ in her name.

Fans mourn Fiona

Fiona captivated people worldwide after her premature birth in 2017. Her presence was felt all around the zoo, which was scheduled to stay open late on Nov 19 for the first night of its typically joyful Festival of Lights.

In addition to the hippo statue by the zoo entrance, there’s a holiday-themed Fiona statue and a gift shop filled with hippo-themed shirts, coffee mugs, shot glasses and books, including “A Very Fiona Christmas” and “You’ve Got This, Fiona.”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval posted on social media that the city was heartbroken.

“Fiona was a symbol of perseverance and joy in Cincinnati. She brought smiles to so many faces, from kids to parents to visitors from around the world,” he said.

The Cincinnati Bengals also expressed condolences, calling Fiona in a post on X, “The queen of the Queen City.”

Comments flooded in on Nov 19 on a Facebook fan page for Fiona, with people expressing a mix of sadness and frustration. Some posters urged people to avoid directing their anger at the family of the visitor who flung the hat that landed in Fiona’s enclosure. Others shared happy memories of visiting Fiona.

Fiona was under close care

Fiona swallowed the hat about 11 days ago after a zoo visitor tossed it in the air. A ceiling fan caught and deflected the hat into the hippo enclosure through a small opening above the area’s viewing windows.

It was an accident, said zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley.

Before she died, Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health, said veterinarians had sedated her twice to evaluate her condition.

An ultrasound on Nov 17 showed some bunching of her intestines, Wenninger said. They also conducted a colonoscopy using a 2.7m scope, but were unable to detect anything, he said.

Surgery would have been challenging

Specialists had advised that surgery wasn’t an option for a full-grown hippo like Fiona, the zoo said.

Hippos have a complicated digestive system, with a multichambered stomach for digesting plants, Jack Kottwitz, an assistant professor at Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said before Fiona’s death was announced.

Surgery would have been a major logistical challenge for many reasons, he said.

In order to find the hat, multiple incisions would have been needed during a very long surgery, he said. But hippos are notoriously difficult to anesthetize and have skin over 2 inches (5 centimeters) thick in places.

Jan Hawkins, doctor of veterinary medicine at North Carolina State University, said Fiona’s situation was difficult because it would have been hard to tell exactly where the hat was.

“You just don’t know because you can’t do the normal imaging and things that you can do in some of the smaller animals, or even horses,” Hawkins said.

Other zoo animals have also died from eating foreign objects

Zoos around the world have warned for years about the dangers posed by objects that are tossed or blown into animal habitats.

Two years ago, a rare antelope choked to death after eating the plastic lid from a squeezable fruit pouch at a zoo in Tennessee. A polar bear at a German zoo died in 2014 after swallowing a jacket dropped into his enclosure by a visitor.

Fiona became a sensation after Harambe’s death

Fiona survived her first health scare when she was born six weeks premature. She weighed just 13.2kg, which was less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time.

She was unable to nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother. The zoo recorded her progress with photos and videos, while fans worldwide followed her progress online.

Her story marked an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the shooting of Harambe, the gorilla who became a pop culture phenomenon after he was killed because a child got into his enclosure.

The zoo’s hippo family expanded in 2022 with the birth of Fiona’s baby brother, Fritz.

Fiona’s father, Henry, was euthanized months after her birth as his health badly declined. He had lived 36 years, which was slightly beyond the average life expectancy for a Nile hippopotamus in captivity. AP