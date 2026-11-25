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The CIA is known to have held terrorism suspects in secret overseas prisons and used a variety of torture techniques to interrogate them.

WASHINGTON – The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) appears to have waterboarded more detainees than the three terrorism suspects it has officially acknowledged subjecting to the torture tactic in the years after the Sept 11, 2001, attacks, according to a newly declassified account from a former CIA contractor.

The disclosure, among a set of records the government has released in response to a New York Times lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act, corroborates long-standing suspicions that the agency may have used the technique more than it has officially stated.

The account adds to the publicly available history of a notorious programme under the George W. Bush administration in which the CIA held terrorism suspects in secret overseas prisons and used a variety of torture techniques to interrogate them.

The witness was a former contract translator for the agency who worked at one of those secret prisons, known as black sites.

It was apparently the one north of Kabul, Afghanistan, that was sometimes called the Salt Pit, or Detention Site Cobalt.

In 2012, the translator told a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent that he had seen a man he called “Bahir” strapped to a board tilted downward into water.

The material stems from a special prosecutor’s investigation into the CIA’s use of torture and its destruction of videotapes showing waterboarding from 2008 to 2012.

The prosecutor, John Durham, ultimately never brought criminal charges against agency personnel. The government continues to keep secret his reports on his findings.

The Senate Intelligence Committee conducted a parallel inquiry, releasing a more than 500-page executive summary in 2014.

Because Durham’s inquiry raised the risk of prosecution, agency witnesses were unwilling to be interviewed by the committee, which instead relied on millions of pages of internal CIA documents.

The CIA told the committee that its records showed it had waterboarded only three men: Abu Zubaydah, the first detainee the agency held in its black-site prisons; Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused of being the architect of the Sept 11 attacks; and Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, who is accused of helping plan al-Qaida’s 2000 bombing of a Navy destroyer, the Cole.

All three are now detainees at the Guantanamo Bay military prison.

They were waterboarded at other CIA black-site prisons – in Thailand and Poland – not the one in Afghanistan.

The CIA press office did not respond to a request for comment. NYTIMES