CIA said to be considering ramping up its focus on China

WASHINGTON • The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is weighing proposals to create an independent "Mission Centre for China" in an escalation of its efforts to gain greater insight into the US' top strategic rival, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

The proposal, part of a broader review by CIA director William Burns of the agency's China capabilities, would elevate the focus on the country, which has long been part of the CIA's broader "Mission Centre for East Asia and Pacific".

Mission centres are standalone entities that utilise resources from across the CIA in line with agency priorities.

In the intelligence bureaucracy, a separate China centre would make it easier to secure headcount, funding and high-level attention for China-related activities, according to three current and former officials who spoke about the internal deliberations on condition of anonymity.

Existing mission centres include those for counter-intelligence, counter-terrorism and the Near East.

"As director Burns has said, China is one of his priorities, and the CIA is in the process of determining how best to position ourselves to reflect the significance of this priority," the agency said in a statement.

One former CIA officer, who asked not to be identified, said that many in the agency have long seen a need to create a separate China centre. But at least until now, nobody was willing to pull the trigger to make it happen, the person said.

The broader China review is also considering whether to deploy China specialists in locations around the world, following the approach used to counter Soviet influence in the Cold War, Mr Burns said in an interview with National Public Radio last month.

BLOOMBERG