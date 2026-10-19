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Christiane Amanpour says she is leaving CNN after 43 years

The CNN chief international anchor has announced that she will leave the network after it has recently come under the ownership of Skydance.

Christiane Amanpour, one of the most recognised international correspondents of the past four decades, will sign off from CNN in 2027 as the news channel comes under new ownership by Skydance Corp.

Amanpour, 68, became famous through her on-the-ground reporting from major war zones and humanitarian crises, including the Gulf War and the Bosnian War in the 1990s.

The Iranian-British journalist is the chief international anchor for CNN and host of CNN International’s nightly interview programme, Amanpour. She also hosts a weekly programme on CNN and a daily show on PBS.

“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” Amanpour said in a statement shared by CNN Chief Executive Officer Mark Thompson to staff on Oct 19.

She will end her daily shows across CNN and PBS at the end of 2026 and maintain the weekly show on CNN through May and continue a “smooth transition through June.”

“Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I’m very sorry to see her go, but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally,” Thompson said.

Skydance co-CEO David Ellison asked Thompson to stay on as CNN gets absorbed into the newly formed company alongside CBS News. The two are discussing a new contract for Thompson, whose current deal expires in 2026.

Skydance, formerly Paramount Skydance, completed its US$110 billion (S$141 billion) takeover of Warner Bros Discovery earlier in October, bringing CNN and CBS News under one roof.

CNN chief Mark Thompson and CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss kept their roles, with both reporting to Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz.

Ellison has been criticised by US lawmakers for tailoring news coverage at CBS News to favour President Donald Trump.

Amanpour said she will continue her podcast, The Ex-Files along with former husband James Rubin, and look forward to “interesting new projects down the line.” BLOOMBERG, REUTERS