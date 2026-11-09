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Chip thrills: Has the analog honeypot ensnared Nvidia’s AI pioneer Jensen Huang?

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Alice Huang (2nd from left) attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia’s chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (centre) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, Taiwan’s top tech expo.

Alice Huang (second from left) attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia’s chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (centre) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, Taiwan’s top tech expo.

PHOTO: AFP

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Jonathan Eyal

LONDON – Whether Nvidia boss Jensen Huang fell into a trap set by China’s intelligence services when he indulged in an affair with Alice Huang remains a matter of conjecture. Apart from Huang’s admission of infidelity to his wife and letting down his family, colleagues and shareholders, nothing is established fact.

The US official document supposedly making this allegation has not been published, no charges have been brought, Beijing calls the entire story slander, Nvidia says no classified information or trade secrets passed to outsiders, and nobody has suggested publicly that Huang knew whom he was dealing with.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.