Chip law gives US leg-up in competing with China

A freshly signed Bill to boost America's domestic chipmaking represents an embrace of industrial policy to better compete with China, and if properly rolled out, can lift the United States' long-term competitiveness against its rival, said analysts.

The Chips and Science Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday, stipulates that US$52 billion (S$71.2 billion) will be used to subsidise semiconductor manufacturing in the US, and a record sum of nearly US$170 billion will be set aside to fund research and development (R&D).