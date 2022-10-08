Chip industry grapples with new US curbs on China sales

WASHINGTON - Companies around the world on Friday began to wrestle with the impact of wide-ranging US curbs on selling chips and chip manufacturing equipment to China.

South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix said on Friday it would seek a licence under new US export control rules for equipment to keep operating its factories in China.

American officials on Friday published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export of some US-made semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, but provided exemptions for companies from the United States and its allies to seek a licence.

"SK Hynix is ready to make its utmost efforts to get the US government's licence and will closely work with the Korean government for this," the company said in a statement.

"We're also ready to operate our fabrication plants in China smoothly, while complying with the international order."

Officials on Friday also introduced rules against selling a broad swathe of chips for any use in "supercomputer" systems in China.

Supercomputers can be used in developing nuclear weapons and other military technologies.

US companies Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices both said last month they had been told to stop exporting their top-tier chips to China.

The rules define a supercomputer as any system with 100 or more petaflops of so-called double precision computing power, or 200-plus petaflops of single precision computing power, within a 41,600 cubic feet area. A petaflop is a measure of a computer's processing speed.