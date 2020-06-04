Coronavirus: Chinese passenger carriers to be barred from flying to US

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump's administration said yesterday that it will bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States starting on June 16, as it pressures Beijing to allow US air carriers to resume flights.

The move, announced by the US Department of Transportation, penalises China after Beijing failed to comply with an existing agreement on flights between the world's two largest economies.

Relations between the two countries have also soured in recent months amid escalating tensions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The order applies to Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Hainan Airlines Holding.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have asked to resume flights to China this month, even as Chinese carriers have continued US flights during the pandemic.

Delta said in a statement yesterday that "we support and appreciate the US government's actions to enforce our rights and ensure fairness". United did not immediately comment.

China "remains unable" to say when it will revise its rules "to allow US carriers to reinstate scheduled passenger flights", the Transportation Department said in a formal notice made public yesterday.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration on May 22 accused China's government of making it impossible for US airlines to resume service to China and ordered four Chinese carriers to file flight schedules with the US government.

The Chinese carriers are flying no more than one scheduled flight a week to the US but also have flown a significant number of additional charter flights, often to help Chinese students return home.

The Trump administration is also cracking down on Chinese passenger airline charter flights and will warn carriers not to expect approvals.

REUTERS