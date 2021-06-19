Chinese apps could face subpoenas or bans under Biden order: Sources

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden's executive order aimed at safeguarding Americans' sensitive data would force some Chinese apps to take tougher measures to protect private information if they want to remain in the US market, according to people familiar with the matter.

The goal is to keep foreign adversaries like China and Russia from gaining access to large amounts of personal and proprietary business information.

The US Department of Commerce may issue subpoenas to collect information about certain smartphone, tablet and desktop computer software applications. Then the agency may negotiate conditions for their use in the US or ban the apps, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr Biden's June 9 order replaced former president Donald Trump's bans last year against the popular Chinese applications WeChat, owned by Tencent Holdings, and ByteDance's TikTok. US courts halted those bans.

American officials share many of the concerns Mr Trump cited in his order banning TikTok, according to one person familiar with the matter. Notably, they fear that China could track the locations of US government employees, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail and conduct corporate espionage.

While the new order does not name companies, it could end up capturing more apps than the Trump bans and hold up better if challenged in court. US officials have begun speaking with allies about adopting a similar approach, one source said. The hope is that partner countries will agree on apps that should be banned.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will decide which apps to target for US action, but they must meet certain criteria.

For instance, they must be owned, controlled or managed by a person or entity that supports the military or intelligence activities of a foreign adversary such as China or Russia.

If Ms Raimondo decides an app poses an unacceptable risk, she "has the discretion to notify the parties" directly or publish the information in the government's official daily publication, the Federal Register, a Commerce Department spokesman said.

Companies will then have 30 days to object or propose measures to secure data better. The process stems from a May 2019 Trump executive order for reviewing information and communications technology from foreign adversaries.

Apps from China are most likely to find themselves in the Commerce Department's crosshairs, given escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing, the Chinese government's ability to exert control over companies and the number of Chinese apps used by Americans.

