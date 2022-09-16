China's US envoy warns against cutting his nation out of EV supply chain

DETROIT - China's ambassador to the US on Wednesday warned against the potential risks of trying to cut off China, using a visit to the Detroit auto show to highlight the "intertwined" interests of the world's two biggest economies.

"To decouple with China means to disconnect from the world's largest market as well as the biggest opportunity," Mr Qin Gang said in an interview at the auto show.

The interests of both nations are "intertwined," he said, pointing out that General Motors' latest models are "designed, developed, produced and to be sold" in China, while more China-built cars are being exported to the rest of the world.

Trade and political tensions between China and the United States will "for sure" impact industry collaboration in the short term, Mr Qin said, adding that "there would be no winner if anybody wanted to intervene or even destroy" the industry chain.

US President Joe Biden, who was at the show earlier in the day, attributed the electric transformation sweeping the US auto market to American innovation. "It used to be to buy an electric car, you had to make all sorts of compromises," he said. "Thanks to American ingenuity, American engineers, American autoworkers, it's all changing."

But Mr Qin stressed the importance of global coordination. "The electric vehicle (EV) value chain or, specifically, the supply chain, is very globalised," he said, adding that all players will continue to "work in accordance with economic laws".

