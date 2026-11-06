China’s top spy agency recruited woman who targeted Nvidia’s Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang, an influential ally of President Donald Trump’s, is a pivotal figure in the intense global competition for AI supremacy.

WASHINGTON – A memo that circulated among top policymakers in the Trump administration last spring cited intelligence that a Chinese businessperson who had a close relationship with Nvidia’s chief executive was a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security, according to people briefed on the intelligence.

The businessperson, Alice Huang, was recruited to collect intelligence on Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, as part of a drive by Beijing’s top spy agency to learn more about US AI chips and potentially influence the company to push for its most advanced chips to be made available to China, the people said.